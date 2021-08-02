Putin Says Unilateral Actions on Varosha Unacceptable in Letter to Cyprus Leader - Nicosia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decried as "inadmissible" unilateral actions which violate UN Security Council Resolutions concerning the town of Varosha in Cyprus in a letter to his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, the Presidency of Cyprus said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decried as "inadmissible" unilateral actions which violate UN Security Council Resolutions concerning the town of Varosha in Cyprus in a letter to his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, the Presidency of Cyprus said on Monday.

As quoted by Anastasiades' office, Putin "read attentively" the Cypriot president's message of May 14 which followed a UN+5 meeting on the Cypriot resolution in Geneva, as well as the July 5 message expressing concern over the possible change of Varosha's status.

"We deem unilateral actions that violate UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 inadmissible," the letter read.

Putin further reaffirmed Russia's support in resolving the Cyprus issue "within the well-known framework of international law set by the Security Council resolutions, and provide for a solution of a bipartite, bicommunal federation with a single international legal personality, sovereignty and citizenship.

"

In July, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. Immediately after, the UN Security Council condemned the move saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

Varosha a demilitarized buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities on the island has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war.