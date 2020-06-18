Putin Says UNSC Not as Effective as It Could Be, UN System Experiences Certain Tension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the whole UN system experiences certain tension and the UN Security Council is now not as effective as it could be, but it still performs its main function of preventing large-scale conflicts.

"Of course, we can see that the UN system currently experiences certain tension in its work and is not as effective as it could be. But the UN still performs its Primary function. The principles of the UN Security Council are a unique mechanism for preventing a major war or global conflict," Putin said in his article "The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II" published in US magazine National Interest.