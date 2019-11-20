Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on claims about Ukraine's meddling in the US elections, saying that it is up to the two countries to handle this situation and expressing hope that Russian-US relations will someday be not affected by the US domestic problems

"Thanks god, nobody accuses us any longer of meddling in the US elections, now Ukraine is accused. Well, let them address this on their own. Meanwhile, this factor of domestic political competition is still affecting the Russian-US relations.

I hope this will cease someday. We are ready for it," Putin said on Wednesday at the "Russia Calling" investment forum, organized by the VTB Capital.

US House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into President Donald Trump in September over his supposed pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at urging the latter to investigate potential corrupt activities by US former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Trump's political opponent, and his son Hunter.