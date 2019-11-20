UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Up To US, Ukraine To Deal With Claims Of Ukraine's Meddling In US Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Putin Says Up to US, Ukraine to Deal With Claims of Ukraine's Meddling in US Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on claims about Ukraine's meddling in the US elections, saying that it is up to the two countries to handle this situation and expressing hope that Russian-US relations will someday be not affected by the US domestic problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on claims about Ukraine's meddling in the US elections, saying that it is up to the two countries to handle this situation and expressing hope that Russian-US relations will someday be not affected by the US domestic problems.

"Thanks god, nobody accuses us any longer of meddling in the US elections, now Ukraine is accused. Well, let them address this on their own. Meanwhile, this factor of domestic political competition is still affecting the Russian-US relations.

I hope this will cease someday. We are ready for it," Putin said on Wednesday at the "Russia Calling" investment forum, organized by the VTB Capital.

US House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into President Donald Trump in September over his supposed pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at urging the latter to investigate potential corrupt activities by US former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Trump's political opponent, and his son Hunter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Trump Vladimir Putin September Democrats God

Recent Stories

SU students booked under sedition charges for chan ..

2 minutes ago

Lecture held on Post Modern Challenges at Islamaba ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lank's Prime Minister quits as party losses pr ..

3 minutes ago

Culture Day celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif Univers ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Agriculture hold meeting with o ..

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.