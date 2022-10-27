Putin Says Upcoming Decade Will Be Most Important Since End of WWII

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The upcoming decade is going to be the most important in global history since the end of the Second World War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"The historic period of undivided rule of the West in global politics is coming to an end .

.. We are now standing at the historic frontier. Probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and important decade since the end of the Second World War is ahead of us," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.