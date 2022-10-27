UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Upcoming Decade Will Be Most Important Since End Of WWII

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Putin Says Upcoming Decade Will Be Most Important Since End of WWII

The upcoming decade is going to be the most important in global history since the end of the Second World War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The upcoming decade is going to be the most important in global history since the end of the Second World War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The historic period of undivided rule of the West in global politics is coming to an end .

.. We are now standing at the historic frontier. Probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and important decade since the end of the Second World War is ahead of us," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin World War

Recent Stories

Ballot Paper Shortage in US May Trigger Problems o ..

Ballot Paper Shortage in US May Trigger Problems on Election Day - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Austin Says US Has Been Concerned by Escalation Wi ..

Austin Says US Has Been Concerned by Escalation With Russia Since Ukraine Confli ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Partly Considers Current Situation Betw ..

Putin Says Partly Considers Current Situation Between Russia, Ukraine 'Civil War ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes Those Responsible for Sabotage at Kurs ..

Putin Hopes Those Responsible for Sabotage at Kursk NPP Will Be Detained

5 minutes ago
 'Door open' for axed fly-half Russell says Scotlan ..

'Door open' for axed fly-half Russell says Scotland coach Townsend

5 minutes ago
 Imran's long march to create anarchy, bloodshed in ..

Imran's long march to create anarchy, bloodshed in country: Attaullah Tarar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.