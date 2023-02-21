Putin Says Upcoming General Elections, Presidential Election to Be Held According to Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will hold elections to municipal and regional legislatures in September and presidential election in 2024 in accordance with law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Elections to municipal and regional legislatures this September and presidential election in 2024 will be held in strict accordance with law, all democratic and constitutional procedures," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.