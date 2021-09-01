Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only Resulted in Tragedies

The United States maintained its presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, trying to "civilize" the people, but its staying in the country resulted only in tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States maintained its presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, trying to "civilize" the people, but its staying in the country resulted only in tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for events that are happening not so far from us, in Afghanistan ...

For 20 years, US troops were present there and for 20 years they made attempts to civilize local people, in a broader sense, to impose their own norms and standards, including those related to the political organization of the society. This only resulted in tragedies, both for those who did it, the United States, and even more so for people living in Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting with Russian schoolchildren.