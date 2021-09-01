UrduPoint.com

Putin Says US 20-Year Presence In Afghanistan Only Resulted In Tragedies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:58 PM

Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only Resulted in Tragedies

The United States maintained its presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, trying to "civilize" the people, but its staying in the country resulted only in tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States maintained its presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, trying to "civilize" the people, but its staying in the country resulted only in tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for events that are happening not so far from us, in Afghanistan ...

For 20 years, US troops were present there and for 20 years they made attempts to civilize local people, in a broader sense, to impose their own norms and standards, including those related to the political organization of the society. This only resulted in tragedies, both for those who did it, the United States, and even more so for people living in Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting with Russian schoolchildren.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

4 minutes ago
 Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Weather, climate disasters surge fivefold in 50 ye ..

Weather, climate disasters surge fivefold in 50 years: UN

13 minutes ago
 Prudent policies of PM, PTI economic team bearing ..

Prudent policies of PM, PTI economic team bearing fruit: Farrukh

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.