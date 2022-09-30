UrduPoint.com

Putin Says US Actions Provoked Enormous Migration Flows Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Actions of the United States have provoked an enormous surge in migration flows worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is precisely with its destructive policy, wars, robbery that it (the US) has provoked today's enormous surge in migration flows.

Millions of people are facing hardships, abuse, thousands are dying in an attempt to get to the same Europe," Putin said at a ceremony of signing the agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Russia.

