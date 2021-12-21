Putin Says US Could Arm Ukraine, Push Extremists to Russian Regions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States could arm Ukraine and push extremists to certain regions of Russia, to Crimea in particular.

"(The US) will deploy hypersonic missile systems (as soon as they are developed) in Ukraine.

It does not mean that (they) will use it, because we already have Zircon (the Russian hypersonic missile system), and they do not. Under this cover they will arm and push extremists from the neighboring state to Russia. This includes certain Russian regions, let's say Crimea," the president said during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Putin also responded to the American actions in Ukraine saying the US should understand that Russia has nowhere else to retreat.