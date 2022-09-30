Putin Says US De-Facto Occupying Germany, S. Korea, Japan While Calling Them Allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States is still de-facto occupying Germany, Japan, South Korea and several other countries, but at the same time "cynically" calls them allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The US is still, in fact, occupying Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries. At the same time they are cynically called equal allies...

And what kind of cooperation is this? The whole world knows that the leaders of these countries are being watched, listening devices are installed not only in the offices of the first persons of these states, but also in their residences. This is shameful. Shameful both for those who do this and for those who, like slaves, silently and meekly take this rude behavior," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the accession of new territories to Russia.