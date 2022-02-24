UrduPoint.com

Putin Says US Declares Irrelevant Everything That Does Not Suit Hegemony

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Putin Says US Declares Irrelevant Everything That Does Not Suit Hegemony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the US declares unnecessary anything that does not suit its hegemony, and if someone does not agree, they get broken in.

"Everything that does not suit the hegemony, the power holders, is declared archaic, outdated, unnecessary. And vice versa: everything that seems beneficial to them is presented as the ultimate truth. It is pushed through at any cost. Rudely. By all means. Dissenters are broken," Putin said in an address to the nation.

According to the president, the collapse of the Soviet Union led to disregard for the interests and legitimate demands of Russia.

"It (the USSR collapse) showed that the paralysis of power and will is the first step to complete degradation and oblivion. Once we lost our self-confidence for a while, that was it. The balance of power in the world has been disrupted. This has led to the fact that the previous treaties and agreements are no longer in effect. Persuasion and requests do not help," he said,

This concerns not only Russia but the entire system of international relations, "and sometimes even the US allies themselves," Putin added.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

21 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

15 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>