Putin Says US Declares Irrelevant Everything That Does Not Suit Hegemony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the US declares unnecessary anything that does not suit its hegemony, and if someone does not agree, they get broken in.

"Everything that does not suit the hegemony, the power holders, is declared archaic, outdated, unnecessary. And vice versa: everything that seems beneficial to them is presented as the ultimate truth. It is pushed through at any cost. Rudely. By all means. Dissenters are broken," Putin said in an address to the nation.

According to the president, the collapse of the Soviet Union led to disregard for the interests and legitimate demands of Russia.

"It (the USSR collapse) showed that the paralysis of power and will is the first step to complete degradation and oblivion. Once we lost our self-confidence for a while, that was it. The balance of power in the world has been disrupted. This has led to the fact that the previous treaties and agreements are no longer in effect. Persuasion and requests do not help," he said,

This concerns not only Russia but the entire system of international relations, "and sometimes even the US allies themselves," Putin added.