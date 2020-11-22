PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, November 22 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that everyone understands that the US election system has drawbacks, but it is none of Russia's business.

"It is quite evident - it is clear for everyone in the world - it seems to me that it is clear for Americans, there are problems in the US election system," Putin told Rossiya 1 television channel on Sunday.

"A candidate, who wins in this or that state, he gains all votes of the electors.

For example, there are 20. Gained 11, but took all 20. But it may be that there are fewer voters behind these electors," the president added.

"Is it democratic? In my opinion, the question is obvious. But I say it here not to stigmatize the American political system or election system. It was done long ago. As one of my American past colleagues told me: 'We got used to it.' The practice has been shaped. It is necessary or not necessary to change anything there - it is not our business," Putin said, stressing that this is the US internal affair.