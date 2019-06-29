UrduPoint.com
Putin Says US Expressed Readiness To Work On Climate Agenda But Only Under Own Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:01 PM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the United States had voiced readiness at the G20 summit in Japan to work on the climate issue but within the framework of its own program and not under the Paris Agreement.

"Everyone knows the current [US] administration's position regarding the Paris Agreement ... However, there is a certain positive moment, in my opinion, in the US stance as well, because the Americans have stated their readiness to work on the environmental agenda but under their own program," Putin said at a press conference at the end of the summit.

