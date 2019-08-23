Putin Says US Left INF Treaty to Deploy Previously Banned Missiles Across World

Having withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), the United States has got rid of restrictions in order to deploy previously banned missiles in different regions across the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the national Security Council

"There is no doubt that the United States has indeed aimed at getting the latitude to deploy previously banned missiles in different regions of the world, having got rid of restrictions," Putin said.

"This is now obvious for everybody that its only aim was to cover up works that Washington carried out in violation of the [INF] treaty and its initial intention to withdraw," Putin added.