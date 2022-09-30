UrduPoint.com

Putin Says US, NATO Military Doctrines Based On Dominance, Lie About 'Containment'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The military doctrines of the United States and NATO are built on dominance and include lies about alleged "containment," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"All those countries possessing or seeking to possess true strategic sovereignty and capable of challenging Western hegemony are automatically included in the category of enemies.

It is on these principles that the US and NATO military doctrines are based on, requiring nothing less than total domination," Putin said at a ceremony of signing the agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Russia.

The Russian leader called Western statements about alleged "containment" deceit, adding that such a lie wandering from one strategy to another meant only one thing ” undermining any sovereign center of development.

