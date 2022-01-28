Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that responses of the United States and NATO disregard Russia's principal concerns on security guarantees, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that responses of the United States and NATO disregard Russia's principal concerns on security guarantees, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The US and NATO responses still do not consider Russia's principal concerns, such as prevention of NATO expansion eastward, abandoning deployment of strike systems close to the Russian borders, as well as backtracking bloc's military capacity and infrastructure in Europe to the position of 1997, when the Founding Act between Russia and NATO was signed," the Kremlin's statement read.