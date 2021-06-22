UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says US Organized 2014 Ukraine Coup, Europe 'Weak-Heartedly' Supported It

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Putin Says US Organized 2014 Ukraine Coup, Europe 'Weak-Heartedly' Supported It

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States organized the 2014 coup in Ukraine that European countries "weak-heartedly" supported, which resulted in a split within Ukraine and Crimea's withdrawal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States organized the 2014 coup in Ukraine that European countries "weak-heartedly" supported, which resulted in a split within Ukraine and Crimea's withdrawal.

Many countries were put before an ultimatum: being either with the collective West or with Russia, Putin expressed the belief in his article Being Open, Despite the Past for German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, which was released on the Kremlin website.

"The Ukrainian tragedy of 2014 is an example of the consequences that this aggressive policy has led to.

Europe actively supported the unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine. This was where it all started. Why was it necessary to do this? Then incumbent [Ukrainian] president [Viktor] Yanukovych had already accepted all the demands of the opposition. Why did the USA organize the coup and the European countries weak-heartedly support it, provoking a split within Ukraine and the withdrawal of Crimea?" Putin said.

Related Topics

USA Ukraine Russia Europe German Split Vladimir Putin United States All Opposition

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 seconds ago

Armenia May Face New Snap Parliamentary Vote If Go ..

6 seconds ago

Youth killed as car plunges into canal

8 seconds ago

Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted ..

11 seconds ago

Georgia Lifts Coronavirus-Related Curfew, Mandator ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Seeks Restoring Comprehensive Partnership W ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.