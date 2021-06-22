Putin Says US Organized 2014 Ukraine Coup, Europe 'Weak-Heartedly' Supported It

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States organized the 2014 coup in Ukraine that European countries "weak-heartedly" supported, which resulted in a split within Ukraine and Crimea's withdrawal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States organized the 2014 coup in Ukraine that European countries "weak-heartedly" supported, which resulted in a split within Ukraine and Crimea's withdrawal.

Many countries were put before an ultimatum: being either with the collective West or with Russia, Putin expressed the belief in his article Being Open, Despite the Past for German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, which was released on the Kremlin website.

"The Ukrainian tragedy of 2014 is an example of the consequences that this aggressive policy has led to.

Europe actively supported the unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine. This was where it all started. Why was it necessary to do this? Then incumbent [Ukrainian] president [Viktor] Yanukovych had already accepted all the demands of the opposition. Why did the USA organize the coup and the European countries weak-heartedly support it, provoking a split within Ukraine and the withdrawal of Crimea?" Putin said.