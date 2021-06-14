UrduPoint.com
Putin Says US Prison Administration Ignoring Pilot Yaroshenko's Health Needs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that US prison administration ignored health problems of former Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that US prison administration ignored health problems of former Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States.

"He has major health issues, but the prison administration is not paying attention to this.

You have mentioned that your citizen has coronavirus [Trevor Reed], but nobody's paying attention to the health issues of our citizen [Yaroshenko]," Putin said.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. He was extradited to the US and sentenced to 20 years in prison a year later, allegedly for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country. Yaroshenko has denied all charges.

