Putin Says US-Russia Relationship At Lowest Point In Years
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relationship between Russia and the United States is at its lowest in recent years.
"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said in an interview to US broadcaster NBC ahead of his meeting with the American counterpart Joe Biden next week.