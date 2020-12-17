UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says US State Department, Intelligence Behind Fake News About Russian Hackers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Putin Says US State Department, Intelligence Behind Fake News About Russian Hackers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The US Department of State State and US intelligence agencies are the authors of fake news about Russian hackers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the annual press conference.

"An unknown anonymous person pursues goals unknown to us, they write, and then the ears of this anonymous person pop up.

I mean it was written that this was about the same thing as in 2016, when criminal Russian hackers associated with Russian military intelligence hacked the email of a member of the US Democratic Party. And here is this anonymous person. I think it's clear who called these hackers criminals associated with Russian military intelligence. This is the State Department and the US intelligence services. They are the authors, in fact; in any case, it was done on their instructions," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same Criminals 2016

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

32 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

56 minutes ago

Sindh governor calls on prime minister

1 minute ago

National COVID positivity surges at 6.3 percent; 2 ..

1 minute ago

Nigeria reports 930 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

2,545 new Coronavirus cases reported; 71 deaths in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.