Putin Says US State Department, Intelligence Behind Fake News About Russian Hackers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The US Department of State State and US intelligence agencies are the authors of fake news about Russian hackers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the annual press conference.

"An unknown anonymous person pursues goals unknown to us, they write, and then the ears of this anonymous person pop up.

I mean it was written that this was about the same thing as in 2016, when criminal Russian hackers associated with Russian military intelligence hacked the email of a member of the US Democratic Party. And here is this anonymous person. I think it's clear who called these hackers criminals associated with Russian military intelligence. This is the State Department and the US intelligence services. They are the authors, in fact; in any case, it was done on their instructions," Putin said.