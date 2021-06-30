Putin Says US Still Wants to Preserve Dominant Position Amid Changing World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States seems to understand that the world is changing, but still wants to preserve a dominant position, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I really hope that our partners in the US will eventually come to the realization that the world is changing.

And in this changing world, [the US] will rethink its own priorities and interests, and it will lead to the world order that will eventually take a more attractive character, and our relations, including with the United States, will get back on track," Putin said during a televised Q&A session.