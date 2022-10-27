Putin Says US Will Catch Up With Russia in Creating Hypersonic Weapons Someday

The United States will someday catch up with Russia in creating hypersonic weapons, but this has not yet happened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States will someday catch up with Russia in creating hypersonic weapons, but this has not yet happened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It is clear that one day they (the US) will catch up with us on hypersonic weapons.

It's obvious. It's a high-tech country. It's only a matter of time. But they have not caught up yet, ... and we are developing these technologies," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.