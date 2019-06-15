UrduPoint.com
Putin Says US Withdrawal From JCPOA Affects Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime

Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:41 PM

The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) affects the nuclear nonproliferation regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) affects the nuclear nonproliferation regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"Everyone is concerned about the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program. The US withdrawal from this agreement has significantly complicated its implementation and has a negative impact on the overall situation with regard to the nuclear nonproliferation regime," Putin said during the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

He added that Russia sees the continuation of its obligations under the deal as the only reasonable solution in this situation.

In turn, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran could not remain the only party fulfilling obligations under the nuclear deal, and urged other parties to make efforts to maintain the agreement.

"Despite the US withdrawal and the resumption of sanctions, as well as insignificant support of the parties to the deal, we remain convinced that the implementation of the obligations assumed by all related parties will play an important role in improving regional and international stability," he said.

Rouhani also reiterated that Tehran would take steps to reduce the fulfillment of obligations under the JCPOA, if it did not see positive responses from other sides of the deal.

This May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump said his country would be leaving the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories, of which include Russia, swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

