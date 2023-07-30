Open Menu

Putin Says Use Of Neo-Nazism Against Russia To Fire Back

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Putin Says Use of Neo-Nazism Against Russia to Fire Back

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says the use of neo-nazism against Russia will fire back at the countries that employ such methods.

"Yes, now that Ukraine is being used as a tool to fight against Russia, this suits our potential adversaries. They are ready to use any means, and at one point they used al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations in the fight against us in the Caucasus," Putin told reporters on Saturday at the conclusion of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian leader said that some countries view the situation from the perspective that, for example, al-Qaeda in Europe is "bad," while the same terrorists in the fight against Russia are "good.

"

"It's the same with Nazism, Nazism is generally bad, but if neo-Nazis can be used in the fight against Russia, that suits them. Both are wrong: those who are trying to use neo-Nazis against us, because in the end it will fire back at them, just as terrorism returned to them; and those who are trying to build their identity on the basis of Nazi ideas, because this will lead them to a dead end," Putin told reporters in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Fire Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same Lead From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

2 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

7 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

7 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

8 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World