Putin Says Use of Neo-Nazism Against Russia to Fire Back

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says the use of neo-nazism against Russia will fire back at the countries that employ such methods.

"Yes, now that Ukraine is being used as a tool to fight against Russia, this suits our potential adversaries. They are ready to use any means, and at one point they used al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations in the fight against us in the Caucasus," Putin told reporters on Saturday at the conclusion of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian leader said that some countries view the situation from the perspective that, for example, al-Qaeda in Europe is "bad," while the same terrorists in the fight against Russia are "good.

"

"It's the same with Nazism, Nazism is generally bad, but if neo-Nazis can be used in the fight against Russia, that suits them. Both are wrong: those who are trying to use neo-Nazis against us, because in the end it will fire back at them, just as terrorism returned to them; and those who are trying to build their identity on the basis of Nazi ideas, because this will lead them to a dead end," Putin told reporters in St. Petersburg.