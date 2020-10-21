UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Vaccination Against Coronavirus Must Be Rolled Out Across Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Putin Says Vaccination Against Coronavirus Must Be Rolled Out Across Russia

It is necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) It is necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"There are drugs, medicines, a vaccine appears, and the general path of this fight is to continue testing, observe precautions and, of course, vaccination.

We need to roll out this vaccination across the whole country," Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

