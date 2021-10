Putin says 'very important' to 'stabilise' gas market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was "very important" to stabilise the gas market, as Europe faces a gas crisis ahead of winter due to a surge in prices and a drop in reserves

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was "very important" to stabilise the gas market, as Europe faces a gas crisis ahead of winter due to a surge in prices and a drop in reserves.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said it was "very important" to "suggest a long-term mechanism to stabilise the energy market" in what he called a "difficult situation."