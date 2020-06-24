Putin Says Victory Parade in Moscow Held at Highest Level, Praises Organizers, Military

The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany at Moscow's Red Square was held at the highest level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that organizers of the event a military participating in it did their best

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany at Moscow's Red Square was held at the highest level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that organizers of the event a military participating in it did their best.

"Of course, military parades on the Red Square in honor of the anniversaries of the victory [in the Second World War] cause special feelings. Thank you for your kind words, you noted that the parade was held at the highest level. I can say for sure that all the organizers, all of our servicemen tried hard," Putin said at a reception for the foreign heads of state and government invited to the Victory Parade.

The president also expressed confidence that "such solidarity that unites us, spiritual unity, reverence for the holiday, which was and remains one for all, are consonant with the dreams and hopes of our dear veterans, everyone who brought our common long-awaited and such a dear victory closer."

In addition, Putin thanked foreign leaders, who, despite the pandemic, arrived in Moscow to celebrate the anniversary of the victory.