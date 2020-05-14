UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Virus Crisis Easing As New Cases Fall Below 10,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:56 PM

Putin says virus crisis easing as new cases fall below 10,000

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was easing in Russia as the number of new daily cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was easing in Russia as the number of new daily cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Health officials said they had registered 9,974 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing Russia's tally to 252,245, the second-highest in the world after the United States, with a total of 2,305 deaths.

But the number of new cases has been dropping and Thursday's tally was the first below 10,000 since May 2.

"Over the past weeks, all our efforts have been aimed first and foremost at pushing back against the coronavirus epidemic," Putin said in a televised video-conference with scientists and officials.

But, he added, "the situation is changing now, and this gives us an opportunity to once again focus on our current and long-term agenda".

The Kremlin this week began easing a national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, despite the steady rise in infections.

Putin's meeting was focused on genetic research and plans for Russia to launch three top research centres in the field.

Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Centre, told Putin at the meeting that research was ongoing on several potential vaccines against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin United States May All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

14 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

30 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

60 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of var ..

1 second ago

Hurriyat forum grieved over cold-blooded murder of ..

2 seconds ago

Special PIA flight repatriates 150 stranded Pakist ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.