Putin says virus crisis easing as new cases fall below 10,000

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was easing in Russia as the number of new daily cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was easing in Russia as the number of new daily cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Health officials said they had registered 9,974 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing Russia's tally to 252,245, the second-highest in the world after the United States, with a total of 2,305 deaths.

But the number of new cases has been dropping and Thursday's tally was the first below 10,000 since May 2.

"Over the past weeks, all our efforts have been aimed first and foremost at pushing back against the coronavirus epidemic," Putin said in a televised video-conference with scientists and officials.

But, he added, "the situation is changing now, and this gives us an opportunity to once again focus on our current and long-term agenda".

The Kremlin this week began easing a national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, despite the steady rise in infections.

Putin's meeting was focused on genetic research and plans for Russia to launch three top research centres in the field.

Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Centre, told Putin at the meeting that research was ongoing on several potential vaccines against the coronavirus.