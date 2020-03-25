Putin Says Vote on Constitutional Amendments Should Be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments must be postponed from April 22 to a later date yet to be determined due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments must be postponed from April 22 to a later date yet to be determined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our priority remains the health, life and security of the people, that is why I believe the vote should be postponed to a later date," Putin said in a televised address to the nation on the matter.

Putin said that a new date will be set after consultations with health care professionals on the matter.