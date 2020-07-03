Putin Says Vote on Constitutional Amendments Shows Russians' Unity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution has shown a high level of citizens' unity, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, soon after signing a decree on introducing the amendments, backed by over 77 percent of voters.

"The results of the vote have shown a high level of unity of our society regarding key matters of national importance," Putin told the working group on drafting the amendments.

"The amendments are coming into force. Without overstating it, they come into force according to the will of the people. You know what my stand is: the amendments, introduced to the country's basic law, have an influence on everyone, and only Russian citizens could say the final word, the decisive word on the matter," the president stressed.

Putin tasked the cabinet with reflecting the priority role of the amendments in the budget, Federal programs and national goals.