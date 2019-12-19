UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says WADA's Ban On Russia 'Unfair,' Violates Olympic Charter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Putin Says WADA's Ban on Russia 'Unfair,' Violates Olympic Charter

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban on Russia competing in major international sports competitions was "unfair" and violated the Olympic charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban on Russia competing in major international sports competitions was "unfair" and violated the Olympic charter.

"Concerning WADA, I think that it not only is unfair, but also does not make sense and is illegal," Putin said during his annual press conference.

He explained that the ban was unfair to various Russian athletes who were not involved in the doping scandal, including those who competed in the Winter 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang under a neutral flag.

"If someone is caught doing something, then it is normal and fair [to punish them. But if most of our athletes are clean, how can [WADA] sanction them for others' actions?" Putin said.

The president added that WADA's ban went against the Olympic charter.

"A country's team should not compete under a neutral flag if there are no factual claims against the current Olympic committee," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Scandal Sports Russia Vladimir Putin 2018 Olympics

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

11 minutes ago

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

26 minutes ago

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Can ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

16 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

17 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.