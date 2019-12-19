(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban on Russia competing in major international sports competitions was "unfair" and violated the Olympic charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban on Russia competing in major international sports competitions was "unfair" and violated the Olympic charter.

"Concerning WADA, I think that it not only is unfair, but also does not make sense and is illegal," Putin said during his annual press conference.

He explained that the ban was unfair to various Russian athletes who were not involved in the doping scandal, including those who competed in the Winter 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang under a neutral flag.

"If someone is caught doing something, then it is normal and fair [to punish them. But if most of our athletes are clean, how can [WADA] sanction them for others' actions?" Putin said.

The president added that WADA's ban went against the Olympic charter.

"A country's team should not compete under a neutral flag if there are no factual claims against the current Olympic committee," Putin said.