Putin Says Wants Due Process to Run Its Course Before Congratulating Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was not guided by ulterior motives when he withheld congratulations for Joe Biden on his presidential victory amid Donald Trump's refusal to concede.

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier that Putin would congratulate Biden once the final election outcome was announced.

"Formalities must be followed based on established practices and legal standards. There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," Putin told the Rossiya 1 television channel.

The president added he took the wait-and-see approach as he waited for the post-election dust to settle in the United States.

"It is not that we like or do not like someone ” we are simply waiting for an end of this internal political confrontation," Putin said, adding he had equal respect for both Trump and Biden.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of November's presidential voting. Trump argues he has won the election but the victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud. He has initiated audits and recounts in several states and has filed a number of lawsuits.