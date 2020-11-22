UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Wants Due Process To Run Its Course Before Congratulating Biden

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says Wants Due Process to Run Its Course Before Congratulating Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was not guided by ulterior motives when he withheld congratulations for Joe Biden on his presidential victory amid Donald Trump's refusal to concede.

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier that Putin would congratulate Biden once the final election outcome was announced.

"Formalities must be followed based on established practices and legal standards. There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," Putin told the Rossiya 1 television channel.

The president added he took the wait-and-see approach as he waited for the post-election dust to settle in the United States.

"It is not that we like or do not like someone ” we are simply waiting for an end of this internal political confrontation," Putin said, adding he had equal respect for both Trump and Biden.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of November's presidential voting. Trump argues he has won the election but the victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud. He has initiated audits and recounts in several states and has filed a number of lawsuits.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States November Media TV From

Recent Stories

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

1 hour ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.