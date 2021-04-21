Putin Says Was Always Sure Russia Will Overcome Pandemic, Society Will Act Responsibly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has always firmly believed that the nation will overcome all challenges during the pandemic and noted that the government and the society acted responsibly and in solidarity.

"Naturally, there was great anxiety, but I, personally, also had firm belief that we will definitely overcome all challenges. Our citizens, society, the state acted responsibly and in solidarity, together we were able to take proactive steps," he said during his address to the Federal Assembly.