UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Was Always Sure Russia Will Overcome Pandemic, Society Will Act Responsibly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Putin Says Was Always Sure Russia Will Overcome Pandemic, Society Will Act Responsibly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has always firmly believed that the nation will overcome all challenges during the pandemic and noted that the government and the society acted responsibly and in solidarity.

"Naturally, there was great anxiety, but I, personally, also had firm belief that we will definitely overcome all challenges. Our citizens, society, the state acted responsibly and in solidarity, together we were able to take proactive steps," he said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Vladimir Putin All Government

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

19 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

47 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

47 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

1 hour ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

2 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.