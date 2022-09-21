Putin Says Weakening Sovereignty Lethal Risk for Russia, No More Such Mistakes

(@FahadShabbir)

VELIKY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) It is mortally dangerous for Russia to weaken its sovereignty even for a while, one should not expect such mistakes from Russia again, it will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"For 1,160 years, we have firmly learned that it is mortally dangerous for Russia to weaken its sovereignty even for a while, to abandon national interests. During such periods, the very existence of Russia was threatened, more such mistakes will not be expected from us. We will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation," Putin said at a show on the occasion of the 1160th anniversary of the Russian statehood.

He added that Russia had been built for centuries as a common and native home for people of many nationalities and religions.