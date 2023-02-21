Putin Says West Already Spent $150Bln on Military Aid to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West has already spent $150 billion on military assistance to Ukraine, with the flow of money not decreasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It (the West) has already spent more than $150 billion on aiding and arming the Kiev regime," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly, adding that "the flow of money for the war is not decreasing."