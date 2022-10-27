Putin Says West Discredited Idea of Reserve Currency System by Using Dollar as Weapon

The West has discredited the idea of reserve currency system by weaponizing dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The West has discredited the idea of reserve Currency system by weaponizing dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"By using Dollar as a weapon, the United States, and the West as a whole, has in general discredited the institution of international currency reserves.

First, it devalued them through inflation in the dollar and euro zone and then (it) has downright pounced and snatched our gold and currency reserves," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club think tank in Moscow.