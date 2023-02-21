Putin Says West Ignores Neo-Nazi Ideology in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Neo-Nazis in Ukraine do not hide whose heirs they consider themselves to be, putting swastikas on the military equipment and using Nazi Names, but the West ignores this ideology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Neo-Nazis do not hide whose heirs they consider themselves to be. It is surprising that none of those in power in the West notice this," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.