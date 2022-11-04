Russia's efforts on historical justice are irritating the West, and attempts to cut the ground from under Russia's feet continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russia's efforts on historical justice are irritating the West, and attempts to cut the ground from under Russia's feet continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our positions on the preservation of historical memory, and hence our sovereignty, irritate some countries in the West. In fact, this has happened for centuries.

But even today, attempts continue to knock the ground out from under our feet," he said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the re-establishment of the Russian historical and military-historical societies.

He stressed that Russian history and culture were the basis of national identity, the Russian mentality, traditional values, the upbringing of the younger generation and the basis of Russian statehood.