Putin Says West Makes Every Effort to Preserve Neocolonial System - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The West is trying to do everything to preserve the neocolonial system, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The West is ready to do everything to preserve the neocolonial system, which enables it to parasitize, in fact, to plunder the world at the expense of the power of the Dollar and technological dictates .

.. to extract the main source of unearned prosperity, the rent of the hegemon," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the entry of new territories into Russia.