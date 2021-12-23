Putin Says West Must Give Russia Immediate Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West should be first to give Russia immediate security guarantees, after decades of breaking its promises to pursue its own security interests in the post-Soviet space.

"You (the Western nations) demand some kind of guarantees from me. It's you who must give us guarantees ” immediately, right now ” instead of chatting us up for decades... while doing what you planned for," he said, referring to NATO's eastward expansion.