Putin Says West, Not Russia Responsible For Current Situation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it was the West and not Russia that was responsible for the current situation in the world and events in Ukraine including the Russian military operation

"It is not us, but the West that has brought the situation to the current state ... and to what is happening in Ukraine. Did we carry out a coup there that has led to a series of tragic events including our special military operation?" Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club think tank in Moscow, adding that he was constantly thinking about losses caused by the military operation.

The president also noted that Russia had had to do something with Donbas to help people living there.

"We had to do something with Donbas. For eight years people have been living under shelling that by the way continue to be carried out now. We had to make a decision, but what can we decide? We recognize their (Donetsk and Luhansk republics) independence, But to recognize their independence and abandon them to their fate is unacceptable at all," Putin added.

During his speech, the Russian president also stated that helping Donbas was the main goal of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

