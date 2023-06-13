Putin Says West Proud of Pumping Ukraine With Weapons, Violating International Principles

Western countries are proud of pumping Ukraine with weapons and violating international principles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Western countries are proud of pumping Ukraine with weapons and violating international principles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The West is pumping Ukraine with weapons, it is really so, nobody hides it.

On the contrary, they are proud of it," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

The president added that Western countries "to a certain extent violate some international laws by supplying weapons to the conflict zone."

"They just prefer not to notice it, but they are actually doing it," he said.