Putin Says West Pushing Kiev to Move Hostilities Into Russian Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Western countries are pushing Kiev to move the area of hostilities into the territory of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Washington, London and Brussels are explicitly pushing Kiev toward moving hostilities into our territory," Putin said in a televised address.

There are talks in the West that Russia must be made bring all its means to the battle field, he said.