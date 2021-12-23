UrduPoint.com

Putin Says West Reacted Positively To Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the United States and its Western allies had reacted positively to Moscow's proposal to hold talks on security guarantees

"We see that the reaction is largely positive.

Our American partners tell us they are ready to start this discussion in Geneva early next year. Both sides have picked their negotiators," Putin said at an annual press conference.

The president said he hoped that the negotiations would follow a constructive path. But he said that the ball was now in the West's court.

