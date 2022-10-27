UrduPoint.com

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point Of View As 'Subversive Propaganda'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View as 'Subversive Propaganda'

Any alternative point of view is seen by the West as subversive propaganda and a threat to democracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Western countries were seeing intrigues of the Kremlin everywhere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Any alternative point of view is seen by the West as subversive propaganda and a threat to democracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Western countries were seeing intrigues of the Kremlin everywhere.

"And now it has started to get absurd when any alternative point of view is declared as subversive propaganda and a threat to democracy. Everything that comes from Russia is 'Kremlin's tricks.' Look at yourself, are we really that almighty?" Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

More Stories From World

