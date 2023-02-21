Putin Says West Seeks to Ignite Proxy War in Europe, Eliminate Competitors

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West continues to pursue the goal of directing aggression to the East, trying to ignite a proxy war in Europe and eliminate competitors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Then, in the 30s of the last century, and now there is only one intention ” to direct aggression to the East. To ignite a war in Europe by someone else's hands, to eliminate competitors," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.