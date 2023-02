Putin Says West Seeks to Ignite Proxy War in Europe, Eliminate Competitors

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West continues to pursue the goal of directing aggression to the East, trying to ignite a proxy war in Europe and eliminate competitors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Then, in the 30s of the last century, and now there is only one intention to direct aggression to the East. To ignite a war in Europe by someone else's hands, to eliminate competitors," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.