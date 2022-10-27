Putin Says West Supported Ukraine in Rejecting Minsk Agreements

Kiev publicly refused to implement the Minsk agreements with the support of its Western "supervisors," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kiev publicly refused to implement the Minsk agreements with the support of its Western "supervisors," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"With the support of their Western supervisors, representatives of the Kiev regime have publicly refused to implement the Minsk agreements," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.