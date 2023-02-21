Putin Says West Tried to Destabilize Russian Society From Within, But Failed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West has been trying to destabilize the Russian society from within by introducing sanctions, but failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Sanctions against Russia are only a means, and the goal, as the Western leaders themselves declare ...

is to make our citizens suffer, to make (them) suffer ... They want to make the people suffer, thereby destabilizing our society from within. But their calculation was not justified," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The West will try to divide Russia, "betting on 'national-traitors,'" the president added.