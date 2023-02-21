Putin Says West Unleashed War in Ukraine, Russia Using Force to Stop It

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West has unleashed the war in Ukraine, and Russia has been using force to stop it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"They (the West) are those who unleashed the war, and we have used force and will continue to use force to stop it," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Russia is firmly pursuing not only its own interests, the president noted, adding that the world needs an "honest partnership" and should not be divided into the so-called "civilized" countries and the rest.