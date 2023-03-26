UrduPoint.com

Putin Says West Wanted To Disrupt Russia-China Talks By Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that it seemed the West wanted to deliberately disrupt the recent Russian-Chinese talks by announcing a supply of one million ammunition rounds and depleted uranium tank shells to Kiev.

"On the same day, when (Chinese) President Xi Jinping told me ...

about the positive aspects of the Chinese peace plan on the Ukraine (conflict) settlement, on that day we learned about the supply of millions of shells to Ukraine from the Western countries ... The following day, right before a press conference, we learned that the UK was going to supply shells with depleted uranium (to Kiev)," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian president also said that the West was doing that "intentionally to disrupt the talks between Russia and China."

