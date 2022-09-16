UrduPoint.com

Putin Says West 'Won't Live To See' Collapse Of Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022

Putin Says West 'Won't Live to See' Collapse of Russia

Russia will not collapse despite decades-long efforts by the Western countries to this end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia will not collapse despite decades-long efforts by the Western countries to this end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"For decades, the West has been cultivating the idea of the collapse of Russia.

The West won't live to see Russia's collapse," Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand.

The special military operation in Ukraine was launched to prevent the West from creating an anti-Russian enclave, Putin added.

